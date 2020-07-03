Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown ‘Misses Holding’ Son Aeko, 7 Mos. & Wants ‘Nothing More’ To See Him

Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
, and

Chris Brown’s son Aeko is quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom, and the R&B singer wants nothing more than to be reunited with him.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko is quarantined in Germany, and the “Forever” singer is missing his mini-me more than ever! The seven-month-old is on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, 27, and Chris is keeping in touch via video chat. A source close to the father-of-two said he wants nothing more than to be reunited with the tot. “Chris knows he has a lifetime of memories to create with his son and he knows that no matter what, this travel ban will be temporary,” they said, referencing the COVID-19 restrictions that prevent U.S. citizens from traveling to countries like Germany. “Aeko is so young and Chris does everything in his power to have as much FaceTime with him as possible. He’s constantly checking in on his son and plans to either visit Germany or have Aeko come back to the States and visit when it’s safe to be able to.”

chris brown
Chris Brown is missing his mini-me. Image: Shutterstock

The insider told HL that while Chris will do everything in his power to reunite with the youngster, he won’t be taking any risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Chris isn’t willing to take any risks when it comes to the safety of his son or Ammika. He absolutely misses holding his son, but his priority is what is in the best interest of his child and that’s safety. Once they’re allowed to see each other, and Chris and Ammika are confident it’s safe to travel, they will discuss making plans on reuniting again.” A second source also told us that Chris was confident his son was in good hands.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #AEKO ✊🏾

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

”Chris wants nothing more than to see Aeko in real life on a consistent basis and when it is safe, it will happen. It is always being monitored, he knows Aeko is in good hands and the future is bright. Chris will be in Aeko’s life constantly and is eager to form everlasting memories and since it needs to be virtually right now, he is going to do what he has to do,” they told HL. “The distance, if any positive is to come from it is showing Chris that he will be more involved and even a better father in the future. Aeko has a great life ahead of him if Chris has anything to say about it.”
Back in June, we reported that Chris was inspired by his pal Drake, after he reunited with his mini-me Adonis for Father’s Day. “Chris was actually happy and inspired to see Drake hanging out with Adonis. Though they have different situations entirely, Chris likes to see his friend happy because seeing that gave him just some general hope that he will be able to see Aeko [in person] soon himself,” a source told HL.