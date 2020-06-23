How Ammika Harris Helped Chris Brown Celebrate Father’s Day With Baby Aeko Despite Being In Germany

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris celebrated their son Aeko’s first Father’s Day thanks to their favorite long-distance communication method.

Even though Chris Brown‘s son with Ammika Harris is literally an ocean away, living in Germany with his mom, Breezy still had a wonderful Father’s Day with his seven-month-old son Aeko. Through FaceTime, the little cutie was able to spend time with his daddy, even though it was long distance. “Ammika made a point to FaceTime Chris with Aeko in order to wish him a happy Father’s Day. It’s Aeko’s first Father’s Day ever that he’s celebrating and although he can’t be with his dad, Ammika made sure to call so they could still see each other,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

In a Father’s Day tribute to Chris, Ammika shared a never before seen black and white Instagram photo of the singer holding onto the 27-year-old’s hand while she was giving birth. She also told fans that the first sound Aeko heard upon his birth was his dad’s voice singing.

Ammika captioned the snap, “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools. Happy Father’s Day baby!” Our insider adds, “Her Instagram post was a tribute to Chris to show her appreciation that although they can’t physically be together now, that Chris has been there for her and Aeko since day one and how much he means to the both of them.” Chris and Ammika have kept fans guessing that their relationship status is, as he keeps leaving flirty messages on her Instagram posts.

Chris would love to be able to hold is son in person. But with the pandemic travel restrictions, it has made a visit to Germany difficult. “Chris was able to see Aeko on Father’s Day and he gets updated with texts of pictures all the time. When they can FaceTime, they do it often because Chris is genuinely interested in all of what Aeko does. He wants to see Aeko as soon as possible and he is trying to figure out how that can happen every single day,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. Ammika shared an Instagram photo with fans on June 23, beaming as she looked at her smiling son, calling Aeko, “The coolest.”

While Aeko is thousands of miles away, at least Chris is physically close to his other child, six-year-old daughter Royalty, who lives in Los Angeles. She provided a precious Father’s Day message via her official Instagram account, which is managed by her mom, Nia Guzman. It showed a photo of RoRo in a gorgeous yellow floral dress, while wearing a silver crown.

She held up a poster with a beautiful drawing of the father and daughter together, with the words, “You are the lyrics to my song,” written underneath. The caption read, “Happy Fathers Day Daddy @chrisbrownofficial!!!!! This poster I made just for you.” Chris was so moved he first wrote, “LOVE YOU BABY” in the comments, followed by, “THANK YOU FOR CHANGING MY LIFE.”