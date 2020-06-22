See Comment
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Flirts With Ammika Harris On IG & Fans Beg Him To ‘Marry’ Her ‘Already’

Chris Brown Hot 97 Summer Jam at METLife Stadium, East Rutherford, USA - 11 Jun 2017
American hip-hop / r&b / pop singer Chris Brown was pictured shirtless while on break from filming a music video with DJ Khaled, August Alsina, Fetty Wap, and other artists, models, and friends. His regained fit body can be seen as he shed the extra weight that he put on a while back. His hand was also resting inside the crotch area of his shorts. Pictured: Chris Brown Ref: SPL1115927 020915 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown shirtless showing off more new chest Ink and wearing with just an open jacket seen leaving 'Argyle' Night Club in Hollywood, CAPictured: Chris BrownRef: SPL1079459 150715 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** South Africa, SOUTH AFRICA - Chris Brown performs live at Cavalli Club, Restaurant and Lounge and has a good time with girls while Rihanna is lonely in Barbados. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2012 BYLINE MUST READ: Ramey Photos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Chris Brown left two very flirty emojis on Ammika Harris’ latest Instagram video, which features her showing off some enticing slow dance moves, and after she responded with her own flirty emoji, fans couldn’t help but get excited over their bond.

Chris Brown, 31, and Ammika Harris, 27, got their fans’ attention when a flirty exchange happened in the comments section of her latest Instagram post and the responses were truly memorable. After Ammika shared a video that showed her slowly moving her shoulders and waist in a sexy pose, the singer left a dancing girl emoji and hot and sweaty face emoji in response. The brunette beauty, who was wearing a pink off-the-shoulder ruffled dress in the video, responded right back with two pink hearts and that alone set her followers off on a nonstop gush session!

View this post on Instagram

@houseofcb summer love 💕

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
Courtesy of Instagram

“YES I LOVE Y’ALL!” one follower wrote while another told Chris to “marry” her “already.” “I just love to see you happy, she’s gorgeous,” a third follower responded to Chris while a fourth said, “obsessed with you two.” Many other supporters of their relationship left heart and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love.

Chris and Ammika, who gave birth to their son Aeko, in Nov., have been pretty private about their romance since they started seeing each other, but that doesn’t stop them from showing each other attention on social media whenever they feel like it. Whether they’re wishing each other a Happy Birthday or swooning over their bundle of joy together, it’s clear to see they have a special connection with each other.

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
Chris Brown and Ammika Harris (Best Image / BACKGRID)

On June 21, Ammika posted a sweet tribute to Chris for Father’s Day and revealed some intimate details about her time in the hospital when having Aeko. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she wrote in the tribute. “happy Father’s Day baby!” Fans were equally as touched by the special post as they were with the parents’ most recent exchange, and again made it known i the comments.

We love seeing these loving posts between Chris and Ammika, especially after their sweet little boy was welcomed into the world. We look forward to seeing more memorable pics, videos, and words from them in the future!