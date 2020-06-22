Chris Brown Flirts With Ammika Harris On IG & Fans Beg Him To ‘Marry’ Her ‘Already’

Chris Brown left two very flirty emojis on Ammika Harris’ latest Instagram video, which features her showing off some enticing slow dance moves, and after she responded with her own flirty emoji, fans couldn’t help but get excited over their bond.

Chris Brown, 31, and Ammika Harris, 27, got their fans’ attention when a flirty exchange happened in the comments section of her latest Instagram post and the responses were truly memorable. After Ammika shared a video that showed her slowly moving her shoulders and waist in a sexy pose, the singer left a dancing girl emoji and hot and sweaty face emoji in response. The brunette beauty, who was wearing a pink off-the-shoulder ruffled dress in the video, responded right back with two pink hearts and that alone set her followers off on a nonstop gush session!

“YES I LOVE Y’ALL!” one follower wrote while another told Chris to “marry” her “already.” “I just love to see you happy, she’s gorgeous,” a third follower responded to Chris while a fourth said, “obsessed with you two.” Many other supporters of their relationship left heart and heart-eyed emojis to signify their love.

Chris and Ammika, who gave birth to their son Aeko, in Nov., have been pretty private about their romance since they started seeing each other, but that doesn’t stop them from showing each other attention on social media whenever they feel like it. Whether they’re wishing each other a Happy Birthday or swooning over their bundle of joy together, it’s clear to see they have a special connection with each other.

On June 21, Ammika posted a sweet tribute to Chris for Father’s Day and revealed some intimate details about her time in the hospital when having Aeko. “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools,” she wrote in the tribute. “happy Father’s Day baby!” Fans were equally as touched by the special post as they were with the parents’ most recent exchange, and again made it known i the comments.

We love seeing these loving posts between Chris and Ammika, especially after their sweet little boy was welcomed into the world. We look forward to seeing more memorable pics, videos, and words from them in the future!