Chris Brown Treated Daughter Royalty ‘Like A Princess’ On Her 6th Birthday With 2 Cakes & More

After Chris Brown called daughter Royalty his ‘queen’ on Instagram as she turned six, the proud papa and her mom Nia Guzman threw their growing girl a beautiful and fun-filled birthday party surrounded by family.

Chris Brown is the most adoring daddy to his daughter Royalty Brown. The singer’s pride and joy turned six-years-old on May 27, and Breezy made sure to have all of RoRo’s loving family on hand her for her party. That included Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman and Chris’ mother Joyce Hawkins. “They started her birthday party at midnight. Royalty loves staying up late and Chris is a night owl too. So as a special treat, they let Royalty stay up super late to have cake and ice cream and presents way past her bedtime,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Her dad was there and her grandma and her sisters. It was a big deal for her to have her party start at midnight. That was a way to make it extra special for her. But there is a lot more planned. They will be celebrating this all week and even into the weekend. She’s a very lucky little girl because both her parents love to treat her like a princess,” the insider continues. Before her big day kicked off, Chris, 31, took to Instagram late on May 26 and posted several pics lovingly holding his daughter. He declared in the caption, “YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!! DA QUEEN…. WE GOING UP….. I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @missroyaltybrown.”

“Nia and Chris have always planned to celebrate Royalty’s birthday together despite the pandemic. They have a great co-parenting relationship and get along really well. Nia picked up two separate cakes for Royalty’s birthday to make her day extra special. Nia and Zillah (Royalty’s older half-sister) filled the house with balloons and decorations,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Royalty’s family who couldn’t be there to celebrate with her in person sent her tons of presents, including dolls and toys to be delivered to her home on her birthday.”

The happy day also showed how much closer Chris and model Nia have become for their daughter’s sake. ”Chris and Nia have drastically improved their relationship in the last few months and year, because Royalty is without a doubt their priority. They planned the party together through text and occasional chats to make Royalty’s birthday as amazing as it could be. Royalty was so happy with her gifts and loves her new pets that Chris got her. She really had a great birthday celebration that Chris and Nia made sure to make as special as possible in the circumstances that we are all living in,” a third source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. If the video of Chris holding RoRo as she blew out the candles on her big pink “R” cake was any indication, her birthday celebration was just perfect. She even got the pet birds that she wished for!