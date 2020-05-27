Chris Brown Sends Love To ‘Queen’ Royalty On 6th Birthday: ‘You Are The Best Part Of Me’

It’s hard to believe that Royalty Brown is already SIX years old, and no one could be more proud than her dad, Chris Brown, who wrote her the sweetest birthday message on Instagram!

Chris Brown’s first child, Royalty Brown, turned six years old on May 27. The singer wasted no time taking to social media to wish his little girl a happy birthday on her big day. He posted two photos of himself and Royalty, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The first image is a very recent black-and-white pic of them together, and the second is a major throwback shot from when the birthday girl was just a baby. Along with the sweet images, which truly show the special bond between the father/daughter duo, Chris also shared a touching message to honor his daughter.

“YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!!!!” Chris wrote. “DA QUEEN…WE GOING UP…I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” He also included a bunch of red heart and pink heart emojis to really amp up the emotion in his post. Earlier this month, Chris also celebrated a birthday (his 31st), and Royalty was by his side for the occasion. She personally helped decorate her dad’s custom cake, which included photos of herself and her baby half-brother, Aeko Brown, 6 mos., who Chris shares with Ammika Harris.

Additionally, Chris also shared a video of himself and Royalty dancing to “turn up” for his big day, despite the fact that it took place amidst the coronavirus quarantine. It’s no secret that Royalty takes right after her dad when it comes to being a good dancer, and the proud papa is often sharing videos of his little girl showing off her moves on social media. Most recently, she took on her dad’s own “Go Crazy” dance challenge, and proved she’s totally a pro by slaying every move!

Luckily, Chris and Royalty have been able to spend time together amidst stay-at-home orders over the last several months. However, Aeko has been stuck in Germany with Ammika, with travel restrictions keeping them from coming home to see Chris.