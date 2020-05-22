If there’s one way to make Chris Brown’s #GoCrazyChallenge go viral, this would be it. Royalty Brown showed everyone how it’s done by dancing up a storm with moves that would give Chris a run for his money.

Chris Brown, 31, only had two words to describe the video he uploaded to Instagram on May 21: “Da best.” In the clip, Chris’s 5-year-old daughter Royalty Brown does the #GoCrazyChallenge like a boss. “hey Ro,” says her mother, Nia Guzman, offscreen. “Please, will you do it one time? I want you to get your dance on.” After Royalty agreed, Nia told her daughter to “go crazy” – and she did! RoRo danced along to Nia’s moving car, showing off the moves that obviously made her daddy proud.

The #GoCrazyChallenge gets its name from the song off of Slime & B, the surprise joint-mixtape Chris and Young Thug dropped on May 5. After Chris noticed fans independently dancing to the song online, Chris took part in the viral dance crazy on May 20. Like RoRo’s video, someone calls out to Chris from a car, begging the singer-dancer to “go crazy.” So, he does, dancing alongside the car as it’s moving. It’s similar to 2018’s “In My Feelings Challenge,” which took off after Shiggy shared a video of him doing some choreography in the street to Drake’s song.

Perhaps Chris is hoping to follow Drake’s example and get some of that “viral TikTok challenge money.” The Slime & B mixtape didn’t really set the charts on fire, debuting at No. 24 with just 19,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, per Complex. Meanwhile, Billboard noted that in early May, Drake secured his 28th No. 1 track with his so-obviously-manufactured-for-TikTok-hit, “Toosie Slide.” Hey, can’t argue with success, but Chris might have a secret weapon to dethrone Drizzy. After all, Drake didn’t have his firstborn do his viral dance, so – advantage, Chris?

Actually, if Chris gets his son Aeko to do the challenge, then he might get all the streams. Of course, this would require his six-month-old to know how to stand, let alone walk (or dance.) But, if there’s anyone who could do an adorable dance before turning 1, it would be Chris Brown’s baby. To celebrate Aeko turning six-months-old, his mother, Ammika Harris, 27, posted a picture of Chris’s mini-doppelganger to Instagram. “Captain underwear turned out to be a cute old lady lol. Officially 6 months.”