Chris Brown Takes On Drake's Viral Toosie Slide Challenge With His Own Instagram Dance — Watch

Could this be the next big internet trend? Chris Brown just debuted a new dance challenge, which showed him busting a move beside a moving vehicle.

Chris Brown has debuted a new dance challenge! The R&B singer took to Instagram on May 20 to share a clip, which was set to “Go Crazy” from his his new mixtape Slime & B, a collab with Young Thug. The “Forever” hitmaker showed off his moves as he danced on the sidewalk beside a moving vehicle. The video was filmed by the person driving the car, and showed Chris dancing up a storm through the open passenger door. Although he didn’t jump out of the car, as seen in previous Tik Tok and Instagram challenges, fans noted that this was in a very similar style.

It seems the singer is going head-to-head with his pal Drake, whose “Toosie Slide” challenge has totally taken over the internet in recent weeks. This dance however, features substantially more difficult dance moves, yet the style of the challenge leaves a lot up to interpretation. In the clip, which he captioned “#gocrazychallenge teaser” Chris rocked beige pants, a beige jacket, and colorful sneakers.

Although he wore a blue baseball cap, which hid most of his hair, Chris debuted a new blonde look on his Instagram earlier in the week. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo to his Instagram on May 19 showing the top of his head, with blonde tips and dark roots. He’d been rocking a shorter light blonde ‘do earlier in May, and the new photo displayed his hair combed forward in long waves.

While Chris didn’t show his face in the photo, he captioned the pic “Long nights, fast mornings.” He was wearing an orange sweatshirt with black and white accents as he bent his head forward. Chris showed off a hint of his growing blonde hair in a May 5 Instagram video where he celebrated his 31st birthday with his daughter Royalty, 5. Even though he was wearing a blue fedora on his head, blonde strands of hair several inches in length could be seen on the back of his head.