See Pics
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Shows Off Blonde Highlights In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement. Pictured: Chris Brown BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Singer Chris Brown got a whole new ‘do while under quarantine. He showed off how his hair has grown out in long waves and the singer is now blonde.

Chris Brown is such a chameleon when it comes to his hair. He’s done painted on flames, a half-blue, half-pink dye job and now he’s gone fully blonde. Breezy is just like a lot of men in quarantine these days, as he’s growing out his locks. Since barbershops in Los Angeles are still closed due to the coronavirus, Breezy’s hair has gone far past his usual buzzcut. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo to his Instagram on May 19 showing the top of his head, with blonde tips and dark roots. He’d been rocking a shorter light blonde ‘do earlier in May, and the new photo displayed his hair combed forward in long waves.

While Chris didn’t show his face in the photo, he captioned the pic “Long nights, fast mornings.” He was wearing an orange sweatshirt with black and white accents as he bent his head forward. Chris showed off a hint of his growing blonde hair in a May 5 Instagram video where he celebrated his 31st birthday with his daughter Royalty, 5. Even though he was wearing a blue fedora on his head, blonde strands of hair several inches in length could be seen on the back of his head.

Chris then shared an IG photo hanging out with pals the next day, and his hair was fully visible. His blonde waves were already growing in quite nicely, but his natural roots hadn’t appeared yet. Just two weeks later, the new pic shows that he’s already had a lot of new hair come in and might even be in need of a root touch up.

View this post on Instagram

Long nights, fast mornings

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Chris Brown
Chris Brown rocks his natural dark hair while attending the iHeart Music Awards in Los Angeles on Apr. 3, 2016. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Most fans left either fire emojis or red heart emojis to show their love of Chris’ quarantine hair makeover. User @nicola.favotto commented, “I like it,” while @ai.damian told Breezy, “This hair is awesome brah.” Fan @itzz_yogirl_nisha gushed, “All dat hair,” with a hearts for eyes face emoji, as @annaandreeva7 commented, “Actually look good like highlights.” User @deedeeugly joked, “Looking like string cheese, we stan,” as @doniquacbreezyofficial asked, “Can I put my whole hand in it.” Hopefully Chris will give fans a look at his handsome face next time he posts a pic of his new longer blonde ‘do.