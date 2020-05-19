Chris Brown Shows Off Blonde Highlights In New Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics

Singer Chris Brown got a whole new ‘do while under quarantine. He showed off how his hair has grown out in long waves and the singer is now blonde.

Chris Brown is such a chameleon when it comes to his hair. He’s done painted on flames, a half-blue, half-pink dye job and now he’s gone fully blonde. Breezy is just like a lot of men in quarantine these days, as he’s growing out his locks. Since barbershops in Los Angeles are still closed due to the coronavirus, Breezy’s hair has gone far past his usual buzzcut. The 31-year-old singer shared a photo to his Instagram on May 19 showing the top of his head, with blonde tips and dark roots. He’d been rocking a shorter light blonde ‘do earlier in May, and the new photo displayed his hair combed forward in long waves.

While Chris didn’t show his face in the photo, he captioned the pic “Long nights, fast mornings.” He was wearing an orange sweatshirt with black and white accents as he bent his head forward. Chris showed off a hint of his growing blonde hair in a May 5 Instagram video where he celebrated his 31st birthday with his daughter Royalty, 5. Even though he was wearing a blue fedora on his head, blonde strands of hair several inches in length could be seen on the back of his head.

Chris then shared an IG photo hanging out with pals the next day, and his hair was fully visible. His blonde waves were already growing in quite nicely, but his natural roots hadn’t appeared yet. Just two weeks later, the new pic shows that he’s already had a lot of new hair come in and might even be in need of a root touch up.

Most fans left either fire emojis or red heart emojis to show their love of Chris’ quarantine hair makeover. User @nicola.favotto commented, “I like it,” while @ai.damian told Breezy, “This hair is awesome brah.” Fan @itzz_yogirl_nisha gushed, “All dat hair,” with a hearts for eyes face emoji, as @annaandreeva7 commented, “Actually look good like highlights.” User @deedeeugly joked, “Looking like string cheese, we stan,” as @doniquacbreezyofficial asked, “Can I put my whole hand in it.” Hopefully Chris will give fans a look at his handsome face next time he posts a pic of his new longer blonde ‘do.