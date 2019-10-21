Chris Brown’s Hair Makeover: He Shows Off Wild New ‘Do With Flames Painted On His Head

It looks like it’s business in the front, party in the back — Chris Brown took to his Instagram to share with fans his brand new, flaming hot hairdo in a backwards mirror selfie.

Chris Brown‘s, 30, is rocking a brand new look. The singer took to his Instagram story on Oct. 20 where he posted a backwards mirror seflie featuring a different a new style on the back of his head. In the pic, Chris shows off his purple hair in the front, while on the back of his head, his blond hair is highlighted with red flames running up the back of his scalp! It’s a bold look for the singer, who has been known to change up his hairdo with little notice. But the post offered a bit of a sneak peek to fans of his new look.

Chris is always sharing intimate images and clips with his fans on his social media, and the new hairdo was quite the change from his usual fair. Just on Oct. 19, Chris shared with his fans a sweet photo of his daughter, Royalty, smiling at the camera and posing in a gray sweater with multi-colored hearts on it and pink earmuffs as she stands next to another little girl and playfully sticks out her tongue to the camera. “This generation will fix this planet… IM DOING MY BEST to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. ALL THE FATHERS OUT THERE WHO DONT STEP UP TO THE PLATE, YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON WHAT LIVING REALLY IS. ❤️ #prouddad,” Chris captioned the photo.

But when he isn’t posting about his sweet girl, Chris has been in a back and forth flirtation with Ammika Harris. On Oct. 11, Ammika shared a photo to her own Instagram page of a painting she had just finished. “I finished my painting today,” Ammika began the caption to her anime style piece. “Kinda proud of my lazy ass.” And then the comments started rolling in. Chris left a string of three different comments on the pic, writing, “You are so dope,” in all caps. “Bout time you started painting again. Now my partner in crime is back,” was his second comment he left, before leaving a final, “I’m proud of you babe,” on her post.

Of course, Ammika wasn’t the only one getting flirty comments on their Instagram. The singer left a number of comments on ex Rihanna‘s posts with a similar flirtation. Fans will remember the pair had a tumultuous relationship that even saw Chris assaulting Rihanna in 2009, resulting in a number of felony charges levied against him. A decade later, he’s still staying busy on social media, and showing fans different sides of himself while trying to make amends for the past and move into the future, changing his hairdo every step of the way.