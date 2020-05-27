Royalty Brown Blows Out Her 6th Birthday Candles With Help From Dad Chris In Sweet Video

Royalty Brown had some help from her doting dad, Chris, as the pair blew out her birthday candles on her delicious cake for her sixth birthday! The newly-minted six-year-old also got a major surprise when it came to her presents!

Royalty Brown is now six years old and she celebrated her birthday in style! The daughter of Chris Brown, 31, and Nia Guzman, 36, got a lot of help when it came to blowing out her candles on her special day, as evidenced by a sweet video posted to her own Instagram account on May 27. In the clip, Chris held on tightly to his daughter as they leaned over a birthday cake in the shape of an “R” — for Royalty. Chris made sure not to get his daughter’s gorgeous, long curly hair caught near any of the candles, as the pair blew out them out after a count down from three!

But Royalty was in a for a slew of birthday surprises for her special day. In another clip, the six-year-old was so surprised by the new present that her doting dad got her. After keeping her eyes closed, Royalty opened them to see her dad had bought her new pet birds! Royalty’s mouth fell wide open as she looked at her new, feathery friends in their large cage — complete with places for food, toys, and space to flap their colorful wings. “Daddy gave me my wish…I wished for new pet birds,” the videos were captioned on her Instagram account. Of course, there was so much more in store for Royalty!

Video from Royalty’s mom and guests invited to her party — likely family and close friends who had been safely quarantining amidst the COVID-19 pandemic — revealed mored gifts the six-year-old got for her special day. In the clips, Royalty walked outside of her mom, Nia’s, home to find a kid’s red and black motorcycle, car, and a stunning portrait of the six-year-old flashing the piece sign! Nia, who took videos of her youngster, couldn’t have been more pleased to see her daughter’s reaction.

“I love it,” Royalty shouted while marveling at the stunning painting. “Thank you so much,” she told her adoring mother. “Isn’t it beautiful?” Nia remarked. “Mom and dad got it here all the way from Russia,” she explained to the six-year-old. Clearly, Royalty was showered with some amazing gifts, and with just as much, if not more, love from her parents and family members.

It’s no secret that Chris adores his two children, including son Aeko, whom he shares with Ammika Harris. Just in time for Royalty’s birthday on May 27, Chris took to Instagram to wish his eldest the happiest birthday. “YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!!!!” Chris wrote. “DA QUEEN…WE GOING UP…I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” The singer also included red and pink heart emojis following his message.