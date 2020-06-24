How Drake’s Visit With Son Adonis Inspired Chris Brown To Feel ‘Hope’ For An Eventual Reunion With Aeko

Chris Brown is holding out hope for a reunion with his son, after seeing pal Drake reunited with his mini-me Adonis on Father’s Day.

Chris Brown‘s son Aeko may be on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, but the singer is holding out hope for a reunion. A source close to Breezy told HollywoodLife exclusively that he was inspired by pal Drake, after he reunited with his mini-me Adonis for Father’s Day. “Chris was actually happy and inspired to see Drake hanging out with Adonis. Though they have different situations entirely, Chris likes to see his friend happy because seeing that gave him just some general hope that he will be able to see Aeko [in person] soon himself,” the source dished.

“Different restrictions are being changed up on the daily and Chris is looking at anything positive that might end up leading him to where he wants to be and that is with Aeko in his arms and for Chris to be the father for him he knows he can be,” our insider continued. Travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible for Chris and his little man to be reunited in person: U.S. citizens who are not residents of the EU and do not fall into one of several narrow exceptions will be denied entry to Germany, where Aeko is residing with his mom.

Nevertheless, it was still a special Father’s Day for the “Kiss Kiss” crooner. Through FaceTime, the little cutie was able to spend time with his daddy, even though it was long distance. “Ammika made a point to FaceTime Chris with Aeko in order to wish him a happy Father’s Day. It’s Aeko’s first Father’s Day ever that he’s celebrating and although he can’t be with his dad, Ammika made sure to call so they could still see each other,” our source told us.

In a Father’s Day tribute to Chris, Ammika shared a never before seen black and white Instagram photo of the singer holding onto the 27-year-old’s hand while she was giving birth. She also told fans that the first sound Aeko heard upon his birth was his dad’s voice singing. Ammika captioned the snap, “I asked him to play his album during the procedure, because I didn’t want to hear the sound of the tools. Happy Father’s Day baby!” Our insider adds, “Her Instagram post was a tribute to Chris to show her appreciation that although they can’t physically be together now, that Chris has been there for her and Aeko since day one and how much he means to the both of them.” Chris and Ammika have kept fans guessing that their relationship status is, as he keeps leaving flirty messages on her Instagram posts.