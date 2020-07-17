See Message
Chris Brown & Ammika Harris Flirt On IG & Fans Beg Them To Get Married Already: ‘Put A Ring On It’

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris’ fans have had enough and are demanding that they get married after witnessing their flirty behavior on social media for months!

Here comes the bride? That’s what some fans are asking of after seeing another cute interaction between Chris Brown and Ammika Harris. The “Run It” singer couldn’t get over how breathtaking she looked in her latest black and white Instagram snap where she rocked a strapless dress with a ton of leg showing. “HI MOMMA,” he wrote in all caps next to a eye and heart emoji. This left followers flooding the comments section where they begged him to “put a ring on it” already!

Credit: Instagram

The Grammy winner has a penchant for leaving the most complimentary words for her and isn’t afraid to do so. “Chris has an admiration for Ammika that is very strong and is only amplified being physically away from her,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “He really wants her to be happy and he knows that he will be happy when he gets to see her. He always loves talking to her and when he isn’t that is when he makes comments about her on her Insta.”

But relax folks, this is just some fun social media stuff going on. “It’s not really a warning to any guys out there when he comments, it is more of a fun flirty type message to make sure she knows he is always thinking about her,” our source continued.

A major problem plaguing Chris, Ammika and their adorable son Aeko, 8 mos, lately is their geographical differences. The mother/son duo are thousands of miles away in Germany while Chris is still stateside with COVID-19 getting in the way of their hopeful reunion.

“Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” another HL insider said. “But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris is not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.”