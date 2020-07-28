Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 8 Mos., Can’t Stop Smiling In Ammika Harris’ Cute New Video

Aeko Brown was ready to kick off his day in an adorable video that his mom, Ammika Harris, shared to Instagram on July 28!

It looks like Chris Brown and Ammika Harris’s baby is a morning person! Their eight-month-old son had the biggest smile on his face as he made baby noises and crawled around in bed, and Ammika made sure to document her son’s adorable moment via video. The 27-year-old model shared the clip to Instagram on July 28, writing, “MY SUNLIGHT. THE REASON I WAKE UP EVERYDAY.”

While Ammika is treated to Aeko’s precious smile everyday, Chris is still waiting for a reunion with his son. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 31-year-old R&B singer is unable to make the trip to Germany, where Ammika has been staying with Aeko since January of 2020. “Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris. But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby,” a source close to the parents EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier in July. “Chris is not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.”

Meanwhile, Ammika can actually hop on a plane to the United States (where Chris is based) since she is the parent of a U.S. citizen under the age of 21, due to an exemption in Donald Trump’s Presidential Proclamation that made it difficult for many people from other countries to visit the U.S. But that doesn’t mean a family reunion is on the horizon, according to our insider.

“Ammika would be allowed to fly with Aeko to the US because she’s the parent of a US citizen, but that is a very long flight and that would be taking a lot of risks especially since Aeko is too young to wear a mask,” the source continued. “That’s just not a risk they’re willing to take right now. Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.”

Despite the miles between Chris and Ammika, their bond as co-parents remains strong. “Being apart has actually been strengthening their bond because not only has distance made the heart grow fonder, but the physical aspect doesn’t get in the way and they communicate on a really deep level,” another source, who’s close to Chris, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July. Despite Chris’s habit of leaving affectionate comments for Ammika on Instagram, the pair haven’t confirmed if they are officially dating.