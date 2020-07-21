Chris Brown Shares Sweet New Pic Of Baby Aeko & He Has His Daddy’s Curls

Chris Brown’s baby boy has a bushy head of hair! Breezy beamed with pride over a new picture featuring his son, Aeko, Ammika Harris, and his eight-month-old son’s wild, wild, curls!

“CATORI [heart emoji]” Chris Brown, 31, captioned the picture he posted to Instagram on July 20. In the shot, Chris’s pride and joy, eight-month-old baby Aeko, is held up by his mother, Ammika Harris, 26. Aeko sports a pair of adorable overalls, and a head of wild, curly hair. Ammika’s grin is as wide as the day is long in the photo, and it’s safe to say that this picture also brought a smile to Chris’s face, as well.

Along with his father’s hair, Aeko also has his daddy’s dance moves. Chris, in a July 11 IG post, he shared a clip of his son dancing around to his and Young Thug’s “Go Crazy.” While Aeko hasn’t really mastered “standing” yet, he seems to have the rhythm down. In the video, the baby boy swung his arms and seemed to clap his hands in time with the beat. Once Aeko learns to walk, it won’t be long before he’s dancing alongside his daddy and big sis, Royalty Brown, 6.

It’s apt that Chris used “Go Crazy” as a soundtrack to this dance since he sings, “Tell me if you with it ’cause I’m with it, babe / I haven’t heard from you in a minute, babe” on the track. Chris, as it turns out, hasn’t seen his baby boy or Ammika in “a minute.” They both have been living in Germany since January, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from returning to the United States. “Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby.”

As for why Chris hasn’t chartered a private plane overseas, the insider noted that current travel restrictions prohibit Americans from flying to Germany. There are a lot more risks involve, and the insider says the couple doesn’t want to put young Aeko’s health in jeopardy. “Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.”

Will there be a wedding ring waiting for Ammika when she gets back stateside? Ammika posted a black-and-white picture of herself on July 17, and Chris slid into the comments, writing “HI MOMMA” before adding a heart emoji. This playful flirting – something Chris has been doing to help keep Ammika’s spirits up during this very trying year – got fans thinking that they should get hitched. Following Chris’s comments, many began to beg that he “put a ring on it” the next time he sees her.