Like father, like son. Little Aeko Brown is already taking after his dad, proving he has great dance moves at just seven months old.

Chris Brown‘s mini-me son Aeko is seriously taking after his dad! The adorable tot, who is on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, 27, danced up a storm to one of his dad’s tunes in a new clip. The seven-month-old donned a pair of white pants and a white tee with a picture of a tiger on the front, as he moved his arms and circled his hips like a pro. The video was filmed by Ammika, who could be seen sitting on the ground in a white dress, with one hand supporting Aeko’s back as he showed off his moves.

Although Chris is not physically there, he reposted the clip, captioning it “pamper BREEZY” with the red heart and the DNA emoji, implying musical talent was in little Aeko’s blood. At this rate, he’ll be dancing like his dad before pre school! Aeko has been quarantined in Germany for the majority of 2020, and the “Forever” singer is missing the youngster more than ever! A source close to the father-of-two told Hollywoodlife that Chris wants nothing more than to be reunited with the tot.

“Chris knows he has a lifetime of memories to create with his son and he knows that no matter what, this travel ban will be temporary,” they said, referencing the COVID-19 restrictions that prevent U.S. citizens from traveling to countries like Germany. “Aeko is so young and Chris does everything in his power to have as much FaceTime with him as possible. He’s constantly checking in on his son and plans to either visit Germany or have Aeko come back to the States and visit when it’s safe to be able to.”

The insider told HL that while Chris will do everything in his power to reunite with the youngster, he won’t be taking any risks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Chris isn’t willing to take any risks when it comes to the safety of his son or Ammika. He absolutely misses holding his son, but his priority is what is in the best interest of his child and that’s safety. Once they’re allowed to see each other, and Chris and Ammika are confident it’s safe to travel, they will discuss making plans on reuniting again.” A second source also told us that Chris was confident his son was in good hands.