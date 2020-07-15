Why Ammika Harris Isn’t Bringing Aeko, 8 Mos., Back To The U.S. After 6 Mos. Away From Dad Chris

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have decided to wait until it’s safe for her and baby Aeko to travel to the US from Germany despite not having seen each other in person since January.

Ammika Harris, 26, “would love” for her and eight-month-old Aeko to reunite with Chris Brown, 31, in the US. But the stunning model, who’s been living in Germany since January with her son, and the “Go Crazy” singer have decided to wait until it’s safe to make the international flight. A source close to the proud parents dished EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained that although Ammika is allowed to travel to the US with Aeko, she and Chris are not willing to risk the “well-being” of their newborn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ammika would love nothing more than for her and Aeko to be reunited with Chris,” the insider said. “But their main priority as parents is the safety and well-being of their baby. Chris is not allowed to fly to Germany due to the current travel restrictions which does not allow US citizens to fly to Germany.” Due to current restrictions which ban US citizens from traveling to Germany, Chris has been unable to visit his son and Ammika. However, Ammika would be allowed to travel to the US due to an exemption in the Presidential Proclamation which was set in place by Donald Trump in March. Since Ammika is the “parent or legal guardian of a U.S. citizen” that is “under the age of 21”, she could make the international flight.

“Ammika would be allowed to fly with Aeko to the US because she’s the parent of a US citizen, but that is a very long flight and that would be taking a lot of risks especially since Aeko is too young to wear a mask” the pal added. “That’s just not a risk they’re willing to take right now. Chris and Ammika know they have all the time in the world and will be reunited when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, Chris let his feelings for the mother of his son be known when he dropped a super flirty comment on her Instagram page on July 7. After the brunette beauty posted a sizzling snapshot, Chris wrote, “Mine.” Ammika replied back, “in every dimensions.” We previously reported that a source close to the pair EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why the Grammy Award winner was “proud” to let his feelings be known on social media.

“It’s been so long since Chris has seen Ammika and of course he misses her,” the friend explained. “He sees the comments other guys leave on her Instagram plus he’s well aware that other men must be checking her out wherever she goes despite the lockdown, even if it’s just to the store. Chris isn’t the jealous type, but she’s still the mother of his son and he’s super attracted to her. What guy wouldn’t be? Being apart has actually been strengthening their bond because not only has distance made the heart grow fonder, but the physical aspect doesn’t get in the way and they communicate on a really deep level. Chris is proud to let it be known how he feels about Ammika.”