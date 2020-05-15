Cardi B just delivered an inspiring message for the Class of 2020, who are still graduating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Class of 2020 may not be graduating the way they expected, rapper Cardi B delivered an inspiring message for all recent graduates. “I just want to say congrats to all my high school and to all my college graduates. Congrats congrats congrats! And don’t let no Coronavirus, no nothing, take this special moment from you,” she said as part of Facebook’s #Graduation2020 celebration on May 15. “I also want to tell you guys it’s more than a diploma, it’s more than graduation, it’s knowledge, it’s knowing that you did it. Now you’re about to start your life, you’re about to make some money, you’re about to show your skills on what you worked for.”

The “I Like It” hitmaker was joined by a wave of other famous and beloved celebrities sharing their best wishes to graduating seniors, including Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, and Oprah Winfrey who delivered a thoughtful commencement speech. Graduation ceremonies have been met with major adjustments, as many students and schools have had to face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Selena Gomez also offered some words of wisdom to seniors as they embarked on their new journey. “You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point,” Selena began her message. “I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation would look like,” she said, before sharing some heartfelt advice to the burgeoning young professionals and creatives entering the workforce and college. “I want to say it’s ok to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions.”

The former Disney Channel star also added, “So, don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us. If you don’t believe in yourself, you don’t expect others to believe in your abilities.” Across the nation, a number of schools have closed and transitioned to virtual learning as stay-at-home and quarantine measures have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On May 1, New York schools, for instance, were ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo to remain closed for the rest of the school year. A number of universities and colleges also closed, leaving students to move back home and even across seas in order to be reunited with their loved ones.