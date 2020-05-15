Selena Gomez Shares Powerful Advice To Graduating Seniors: It’s Ok To ‘Not Know’ What You Want To Do Next

Selena Gomez encouraged the graduating class of 2020 to ‘find your direction or your passions’ as they start a new chapter in their lives during the Facebook and Instagram salute to graduates!

Selena Gomez and so many famous faces are sending the class of 2020 off in style with a slew of heartwarming messages featured during #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 special on social media. The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress and Disney Channel alum, 27, was ready to dole out her advice to graduating seniors, and offered some words of wisdom as they embark on their new journey. “You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point,” Selena began her message. “I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation would look like,” she said, before sharing some heartfelt advice to the burgeoning young professionals and creatives entering the workforce and college.

“I want to say it’s ok to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life,” Selena shared. “It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions. So, don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us,” she continued. But Selena had more words of wisdom to impart beyond just her encouragements. “If you don’t believe in yourself, you don’t expect others to believe in your abilities,” she thoughtfully said.

Before ending her message, Selena shared her final few words to the class of 2020, saying, “hopefully, when large gatherings are allowed, everybody can get together and celebrate [your] important achievement. But until then, stay safe, stay connected with your friends and your loved ones, and congratulations!”

Selena was joined by a wave of other famous and beloved celebrities sharing their advice and best wishes to graduating seniors. The singer was joined by Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, and Oprah Winfrey delivered a thoughtful commencement speech. Graduation ceremonies have been met with major adjustments, as many students and schools have had to face the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Across the nation, a number of schools have closed and transitioned to virtual learning as stay-at-home and quarantine measures have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On May 1, New York schools, for instance, were ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo to remain closed for the rest of the school year. A number of universities and colleges also closed, leaving students to move back home and even across seas in order to be reunited with their loved ones.