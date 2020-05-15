Selena Gomez Steps Out Safely For A Walk In Protective Face Gear & Comfy Sweats – New Pics

From keeping her hands to herself to keeping six-feet-away from everyone, Selena Gomez was the perfect picture of ‘pandemic chic’ while out and about with a friend.

If it were about five years ago, the outfit that Selena Gomez had on when she and a friend went for a walk on May 14 would qualify as “normcore.” Now, in the face of a global pandemic, would the comfy sweatpants and oversized sweatshirt be called “Covidcore?” “Pandemicore?” As the fashion designers of the world scramble to christen the post-coronavirus style, Selena, 27, will continue to do her thing, just like she did when taking a stroll with her companion. The “Rare” singer wore a protective facemask and the previously mentioned sweats, the word “Essentials” printed on her back.

Selena has been safely observing social-distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic. While under quarantine, she set-up a “makeshift studio so [she] could work from home,” according to the photo she uploaded on May 2. In the picture, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer posed with her dark hair loose and down to her shoulders. She went make-up free for this shot, showing off her fantastic complexion and glowing skin. The day before this picture, she shared a mirror selfie with the message, “I am in charge of how I feel, and today, I am choosing happiness.”

Selena has contributed more to the COVID culture than her fashion and (lack of) beauty regimen. When she shared her surprise “Dance Again” music video on March 26, she noted that “A portion of the proceeds from Dance Again merchandise will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.” She mirrored this when she put out the “Boyfriend” music video. “Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now,” she wrote in April.

Recently, it seemed that Bella Hadid practiced a bit of “social media social-distancing.” On May 5, fans spotted that Bella, 25, had unfollowed Selena’s Instagram account, one day after they noticed that she had started following Sel once again. Bella reportedly clicked “Unfollow” after her on-again/off-again ex The Weeknd was seen making out with Selena in Jan. 2017. Selena and The Weeknd famously broke it off in October of that year, which led to Bella and him giving love yet another shot. When they split in Aug. 2019, Selena soon followed both, and she still follows Bella on Instagram.