Selena Gomez Stuns In Makeup-Free Pic & Shows Off At-Home Recording Studio In Quarantine

Selena Gomez is a natural beauty! The singer showed off her ‘makeshift’ home recording studio in this gorgeous new Instagram pic.

Selena Gomez, 27, is still making music! The pop star shared a gorgeous make-up free photo to her Instagram on Saturday, May 2 as she appeared to be preparing to record a song. “Makeshift studio so I can work from home,” she captioned the post for her 175 million followers, adding headphone, music sheet and microphone emojis. Selena’s complexion absolutely glowed in the photo, which showed her sitting on the ground and looking back at the camera with her right hand resting on her chin. She kept her dark hair loose and down for the at-home recording session, kicking off her fur slippers to go barefoot.

We were loving Selena’s cozy quarantine style as she opted for a gray knit sweater and a casual black sweatpants. She looked relaxed and ready-to-go with her sticker-covered notebook on the ground to the left, and various recording equipment — including a music stand and a mic — surrounded by temporary gray studio walls. The Texas native recently dished about building the at-home studio space, and it looks like it came along swimmingly! “Currently, I’m actually building this little studio situation. I’m doing it with people that have been in my house,” she revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview released on April 27. “I’m creating a little station where I’m going to be able to FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends, and we’re going to try and make some music. I haven’t started that process, but that’s what we’re doing right now. I was going to FaceTime some of my writing friends, and just see what we’re all feeling during this time,” she said.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also opened up about how she’s been spending her time in quarantine. “I do find that routine and structure helps…I’ll go into a little bit of like two days watching a lot of stuff, and then I’ll realize I definitely need to like do something,” she said on the interview, conducted over FaceTime. “I do a lot of walks. I do weights inside of the house. I embarrassingly watch the YouTube videos where I’m trying to do what the woman is telling me to do, but she looks so glamorous doing it,” she added.

Despite being at-home, Selena has plenty on-the-go with the upcoming launch of her highly anticipated makeup line Rare Beauty! “Being rare is about being comfortable in yourself,” Selena narrates in a trailer promoting the line, which drops in “summer 2020” at Sephora according to the website. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and embracing our uniqueness. You aren’t defined by a photo, a like or a comment,” she also shares in the uplifting video.