Selena Gomez broke it on down to one of her newest songs in a cute video posted on her TikTok page!

Well this sounds familiar! Selena Gomez, 27, made the most of her time at home by singing and dancing around to her song “Vulnerable” in a new TikTok video posted on Wednesday, April 29. The Texas native looked very cute as she pretended her comb was a microphone while showing off her moves in a super chill outfit. Selena wore a loose-fitting long-sleeved shirt that she tucked into a pair of curve-hugging jeans. She also had her gorgeous brown locks up in a high ponytail as she did her thing, dance wise, in her bathroom. There was something a tad distracting as a random hanger could be seen just chilling on her towel bar in the background of the footage!

Dance appears to be a constant theme on Selena’s ever growing TikTok account as many of its videos feature her and a bunch of her pals putting their amazing moves on display. She dazzled her millions of fans in a sexy gold dress while dancing with her choreographer Charm La’Donna on Thursday, April 9, to her track “Dance Again”. Both “Vulnerable” and “Dance Again” are off her latest album Rare (along with the number one song, “Lose You To Love Me”) so perhaps the social media platform has turned into a great place for her to promote it?

Something social media related that Selena more than likely wasn’t expecting to happen was a viral video circulating of her kissing actor Timothee Chalamet, 24. Some of her fans who witnessed the passionate smooch were convinced that the two of them were dating! The timing of it couldn’t have been more perfect as he recently confirmed his split with Lily-Rose Depp, 20, in an interview with British Vogue.

Sike! Turns out the clip of them kissing it up was from their 2018 movie A Rainy Day In New York! “I thought Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez were dating… but apparently all the pics of them kissing are just from a movie they did together lol,” one fan wrote after figuring out what was really going on.