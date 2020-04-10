Selena Gomez Dances In A Sexy Gold Dress With Her Choreographer For New TikTok Video

Selena Gomez looked absolutely dazzling while boogying on down with her choreographer in a very short dress!

Reminiscing about the good times! Selena Gomez, 27, cheered her millions of fans up amid all of them being stuck at home in self-isolation by posting a super cute TikTok video of her dancing with her choreographer Charm La’Donna on Thursday, April 9. It wasn’t too surprising that the song playing was her track “Dance Again” from her latest album Rare given the theme of the clip. Selena looked gorgeous in a glittery gold dress and boots as she and Charm busted a move in what appeared to be a concert hall. The pop superstar had her hair in curls with her makeup on point for the footage that already has over 700,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments!

It has been a super exciting week for Selena fans as she continues to give them more things to be happy about. She dropped not one, not two, but three new bonus tracks for the deluxe version of Rare on Thursday that left her followers in a state of pure bliss! One of the songs, “Souvenir”, led some of them to believe that the lyrics referenced her past relationship with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 30.

Though she doesn’t directly address the Canadian crooner by name, Selena dropped a major line in the chorus that had fans gagged in shock. “You’re giving me chills at a hundred degrees /it’s better than pills how you put me to sleep / Calling your name, the only language I can speak / taking my breath, a souvenir that you can keep.” They dated for 10 months before reportedly calling it quits in 2017.

Another song that Selena released on Thursday was called “Boyfriend” which led to the trending hashtag of #selenagomezboyfriend appearing all over Twitter throughout the day. The Grand Prairie, Texas native has had quite the romantic history over the years that goes beyond her very public relationships with The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, 26.

She’s also been linked to a number of very handsome men including former One Direction singer Niall Horan, 26, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom, 43, and internationally-known DJ Zedd, 30.