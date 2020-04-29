Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Fans Think They’re Dating After Kissing Video Resurfaces

Fans of Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet believe the two of them are an item after a video of them kissing went viral on social media!

New couple alert? A viral TikTok video of Selena Gomez, 27, and Timothee Chalamet, 24, emerged recently of the two A-list stars smooching it up that left fans thinking that they are dating. The clip was just a bunch of snaps of what looked to be paparazzi catching them in a lip lock but in actuality they were taken while the two were on set of their 2018 movie A Rainy Day In New York! “I thought Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez were dating… but apparently all the pics of them kissing are just from a movie they did together lol,” one fan joked after they discovered the truth. Another poked fun at the situation by sharing the steamy footage while debating who was luckier to receive a kiss between them.

It’s understandable why some on social media thought that he and the “Naturally” singer could’ve been starting a romantic relationship together. The Oscar-nominee recently confirmed his split with Lily-Rose Depp, 20, earlier this month after the former couple dated for a year. In an interview with British Vogue, he was described as “currently single” by the publication but the timeline of their split remains to be a mystery.

Selena’s relationships with exes like Justin Bieber, 26, have often made headlines over her successful career, especially with fans speculating that her number one 2019 hit “Lose You To Love Me” was about him. “[It] got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’,” she told Amy Schumer, 38, in the April 2020 issue of Interview Magazine after saying that her “intention” was to never become a tabloid. “The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.”

She continued, “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative, and it was killing me. I’m so young, and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”