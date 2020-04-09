Selena Gomez’s Boyfriends Through The Years: See Pics Of Her With Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, & More

Selena Gomez has a brand new song out called ‘Boyfriend’ so its fitting that we take a fond look back at all the guys she’s dated!

Wait a minute… she dated HIM? Yes, Selena Gomez‘s relationships with some of the men she’s romanced have no doubt been very high-profile over the years. There have also been guys that you may not know she’s apparently dated that will leave you looking just like a shocked face emoji. So it makes sense that we take a stroll down memory lane about this topic given that the music superstar released a new song called “Boyfriend” on Thursday, April 9. One of the earliest studs was none other than Twilight star Taylor Lautner! “Kristen [Stewart] was staying in my hotel,” she said in a 2009 interview. “He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby—and we ended up meeting. We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us.”

Other brief flings that the “Naturally” songstress allegedly had included internationally known DJ Zedd, former One Direction singer Niall Horan and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom! OMG! Her two most-known relationships, meaning the ones she’s actually posed on red carpets with and acknowledged several times on and off social media, were with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

If there is one celebrity couple that defines what on again, off again means it is Selena and Justin. Their relationship began in 2010 with many makeup to breakup type of ordeals happening in the years to come. They officially split in 2018 where the “Sorry” singer eventually married his now wife Hailey Baldwin. Fans have speculated that the former Disney star is still singing about him all this time later thanks to her 2019 number one hit “Lose You to Love Me”.

Selena and The Weeknd reportedly dated for 10 months prior to them splitting towards the end of 2017. Music was also an apparent inspiration for the Canadian crooner as many outlets reported that his 2018 album My Dear Melancholy referenced their relationship.

But wait… there’s so much more! Click on the gallery above to take a peek at all the men that Selena has been linked to.