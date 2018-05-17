The Weeknd Admits Recording Songs About Selena Gomez Was ‘Therapeutic’: I ‘Closed A Chapter’

Music can help mend a broken heart. Just ask The Weeknd, who said that recording ‘My Dear Melancholy’ and the songs about Selena Gomez helped him find closure after their breakup!

The Weeknd, 28, in on the cover of the “Next Generation Leaders’ edition of TIME magazine, and he dished a little about the motivation behind the writing of My Dear Melancholy, aka his “breakup album” since he released it months after his breakup with Selena Gomez, 25. “I don’t want to open that Pandora’s box, talking about relationships,” the man born Abel Tesfaye told TIME, before adding that recording Melancholy was what the doctor ordered. “It’s therapeutic. You want to get it out. It’s like you close a chapter.”

Oh, that chapter was slammed shut. The EP contains “some of his darkest songs yet,” according to TIME, which is a bit of understatement after going over the lyrics. “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake,” he sings at the start of “Call Out My Name,” before dropping some savagery in the second verse. “I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life / Guess I was just another pit stop / ‘Til you made up your mind / You just wasted my time.”

Speaking of “Wasted Time,” Abel seemed used the song of that name to metaphorically slide into Bella Hadid’s DMs. “Wasted times I spent with someone else / She wasn’t even half of you,” he sings, before getting straight to the point. “And I know right now that we’re not talkin’ (not talkin’) / I hope you know this d*ck is still an option.” The direct approach seemed to work, because Bella and The Weeknd have been spotted together since the EP dropped.

Supposedly, they were spotted making out at Coachella, though Bella would later deny it was her. Hmm – highly suspicious. While Bella tried to squash rumors of a reunion, she and Abel left a Cannes afterparty following a “steamy lip lock.” The two were allegedly acting as if this reunion wasn’t “a secret.” The next day, they attended a black tie screening of Ash Is The Purest White, cuddling close as if they were a couple again. Wow. If “Wasted Time” resurrected their love, music can do pretty much anything.