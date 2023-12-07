Selena Gomez Confirms She’s in a Relationship and Subtly Responds to Benny Blanco Rumors

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock/Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, 31, is not going to be “Single Soon” after all! The pop sensation confirmed that she is dating record producer Benny Blanco, 35, via the PopFactions Instagram post from December 4. The outlet titled the post “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” to which she replied, “Facts.” Her comment comes amid the new selfie with her beau shared via her Instagram Story on December 7.

The Rare Beauty founder also took to the comments section of the same post to defend her man from haters. After someone called Benny “UNHANDSOME,” Selena was quick to clap back. “Feel bad for you,” she replied, along with a laughing emoji. Elsewhere in the comments, the 31-year-old gushed over the 35-year-old to her fans. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she swooned, per ELLE. Selena even went as far as to say that Benny is “better than anyone” she has “been with.”

Leading up to the confirmation, PopFaction reported that Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has followed Benny on Instagram. Selena and her man also follow each other’s respective accounts on the social platform. Selena continued to compliment her new love in the comments and noted that he is her “absolute” and “everything in my heart.” The Disney Channel alum later sent fans into a frenzy after she added that Benny is the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

The now-viral selfie was shared via Selena’s Instagram Story that same day and featured her and Benny cuddling together. Although his face was not featured in the snapshot, the Only Murders in the Building star leaned on a man who rocked an animal-print shirt and a diamond bracelet. Selena previously dated Justin Bieber, 29, off-and-on from 2010 until their final split in 2018. She has also been linked to musician Drew Taggart, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, and more.

Aside from confirming the romance, Selena also took to the comments to confirm that her next album will be coming sooner than fans know! “idc who you‘re dating just give us good music @selenagomez,” one admirer penned, to which Selena replied, “omg I’m so excited it’s coming.” Elsewhere, a fan asked when they can expect “sg3” and she revealed that it would be released “in 2 months.” Most recently, the makeup maven released her latest song “Single Soon” on August 25.