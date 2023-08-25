Selena Gomez Returns To Music With Catchy Comeback Track ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez is back! The singer, 31, released her new pre-breakup track “Single Soon” on August 25 — the same day pal Miley Cyrus also dropped her single “Used To Be Young.” The new tune was the actress’s first song since dropping “My Mind And Me” in November 2022. The new single hopefully signals that a new album is on the horizon for Selena.

“Should I do it on the phone?/ Should I leave a little note in the pocket of his coat? / Yeah Maybe I’ll just disappear/ I don’t wanna see a tear / And the weekend’s almost here,” she sings in the catchy new track. “I’m pickin’ out this dress /Tryin’ on these shoes/ ‘Cause I’ll be single soon/ I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news /But I’ll be single soon /I’ll be single soon.”

Fans had speculated that the Only Murders in the Building star would be dropping some new music in the near future, after she was spotted grabbing dinner with London producer Fred Again earlier in August. While the two haven’t collaborated before, Fred has worked with tons of huge named artists, like Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, Shawn Mendes, and many more. Fans also noticed that the new website: illbesinglesoon.com was registered, and there was a message that asked the glaring question: “Single Soon?”

Selena had been teasing that she’d be making her return to music for quite a while. Back in 2022, she shared a TikTok video of herself in a recording studio, and she revealed that new music was “coming” while she was in Paris back in June. Not long before dropping her comeback single, a source close to the singer revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was “never going to stop” making music. “When she gets inspired, she works on stuff and she’s slowly but surely been creating stuff for her album but there’s no set timeline for anything,” they said.

While she’s consistently dropped singles in the past few years, Selena’s last full-length album was Rare, which she dropped in 2020. Since the album, she has dropped collaborations with tons of huge artists, like Coldplay and DJ Snake. She also put out an EP of Latin pop Revelación in 2021. Since putting out her last record, she also starred in the critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated comedy Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Martin Short. Her most recent single “My Mind and Me” was released along with her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.

Regardless, Selena’s return to the music world is certainly a welcome one. She had hinted about retiring from music in a March 2021 interview with Vogue. “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. ” “‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

Despite hinting that she was thinking about stepping away, she’s put out tons of songs since making those comments, and fans are certainly excited to see her make her return.