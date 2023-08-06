Selena Gomez & Producer Fred Again Snap Selfies Over Dinner In West Hollywood: Photos

Selena Gomez, 31, posed for a playful selfie with music producer Fred Again, 30, this weekend! The Disney alum was out with Fred for a bite at casual eatery Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood on Thursday, Aug. 3. Selena appeared to be having fun as she laughed and stuck her tongue out in a picture as Fred also smiled alongside the “Calm Down” songstress. The meeting appeared friendly per Entertainment Tonight, who reported that Selena and Fred arrived to the Sunset Boulevard restaurant around 7 p.m. and left at 8:30 p.m.

While the pair haven’t worked together professionally before, their hangout could hint at new music: Fred is a well respected music producer from London, having produced acts like Ed Sheeran, Skrillex, and Swedish House Mafia. He will also be on a tour himself starting in London this September, before also playing several North American dates with stops in Miami, New York City and more.

Back in June, Selena also confirmed for fans that she has been in the studio and recording new music. The Texas native shared a snap of herself from a recording studio in Paris France on June 13, captioning the black and white snap, “don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris.” The unnamed project will mark her first studio album since January 2020’s Rare, which included 2019’s “Lose You To Love Me” — her first number one hit ever — as well as the upbeat “Look At Her Now.”

Notably, Selena also released her first-ever Spanish album Revelación in March 2021, and has collaborated on other singles, including “Calm Down” with Rema, “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake, and single “My Mind & Me” to support her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.

On the romance front, Selena has also stayed single — confirming her relationship status via a TikTok video in July as she played the trending “why am I single” game. Back in January, she also declared she was “single” after being spotted on back to back dates with Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers.