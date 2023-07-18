Selena Gomez Reveals Making Of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ With Stripped Down Video On TikTok

Selena Gomez shared a look into the emotional making of her 2019 song, “Lose You To Love Me,” in a TikTok video on July 17. The singer shared the throwback video as she reminisced on the “Making of…me getting to know myself.” The video features Selena sitting at the piano while working out the music and lyrics to the track, which was inspired by her final breakup from Justin Bieber in 2018.

@selenagomez This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

“This isn’t the greatest, I know, so I hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head,” she captioned the clip. “But this was the best, most sincere moments with “Lose You To Love Me.”” While Selena sings the lyrics to the now-beloved song, she appears to get emotional, having to stop and pause on occasion to compose herself.

Selena released “Lose You To Love Me” in the fall of 2019 as the first single off her 2020 album Rare. In the song, she sings lyrics like, “I saw the signs and I ignored it, rose-colored glasses, all distorted,” and “We’d always go into it blindly, I needed to lose you to find me.” Although she never named names about the song’s subject, it was clear that her on/off romance with Justin was the inspiration. The two dated on and off for seven years before he got engaged (and subsequently married) to Hailey Bieber in 2018.

Before Justin and Hailey took the next step, though, he had one final reconciliation with Selena in the fall of 2017 and beginning of 2018. They ended things at the beginning of March 2018, and he was linked to Hailey (another ex) by May. Despite all of this going down more than five years ago, though, this love triangle has continued to make headlines to this day.

View Related Gallery Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: Jelena's Most Romantic Pics Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber Selena Gomez, left, and Justin Bieber arrive at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on in Los Angeles 2011 American Music Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Out and About, Los Angeles, America - 21 Nov 2011 Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez having breakfast at ihop restaurant in Los Angeles

In 2022, Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she insisted that there’s no bad blood with Selena. Most recently, Hailey and Selena both had to address their fans on social media and urge them to stop spreading hate. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Selena said in March 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey followed it up with her own message, adding, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the las few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”