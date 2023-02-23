Selena Gomez Taking A Break From Social Media After Hailey Bieber Drama: ‘I’m Too Old For This’

Selena Gomez might be singing her BFF Taylor Swift‘s song, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”, right now. The 30-year-old singer and actress took to a TikTok Live session on Thursday, Feb. 23 to announce she is going back on a social media break. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly,” she said as she wagged her finger in contempt. “And I’m 30. I’m too old for this, so. But I love you guys so much!” she added with a laugh. Reconfirming her choice, she concluded, “I will see you guys sooner than later. I just, I’m gonna just take a break from everything.”

Selena Gomez reveals on a short TikTok Live that she’ll be “taking a second from social media” after commenting on videos about Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. “I’m 30. I’m too old for this… I’m just going to take a break from everything.” pic.twitter.com/Tv5d9QACJZ — Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) February 23, 2023

The news came just one month after Selena ended her four-year-long Instagram hiatus and hours after she hopped on TikTok and spoke out about the “bullying” that Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have been accused of this week. She first commented on a TikTok by a newly converted Selena Gomez fan who admitted she’s now a Selenator after hearing that she’s being bullied by the model, 26, and makeup mogul, 25. “I’ll be honest: I haven’t had much of an opinion of Selena Gomez in general … however, now, with these mean girls coming at her f****** throat, disgusting, despicable behavior from the Nepo babies … I am now the biggest Selentor to ever exist,” the new fan said in her TikTok, which can be seen here. The Rare Beauty founder seemed to appreciate the support and commented, “I love you,” under the post.

Selena then publicly called out the Rhode Beauty founder after a clip of her making a gagging motion at the mention of Taylor Swift’s name on her former rapper battle show, called Drop the Mic, resurfaced. “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” she commented on the video, which can be seen below.

In Nov. 2022, Selena explained how important her friendship with the 33-year-old music icon is to her and admitted she is her “only friend in the industry.” She told Rolling Stone, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

As mentioned above, Selena has been at the center of bullying rumors this week after Kylie made Instagram Story posts that appeared to mock Selena for making fun of herself for over-laminating her eyebrows. Shortly after the Disney alum shared the TikTok Story posts, in which she also called Bella Hadid “pretty”, Kylie posted a selfie with the phrase, “this was an accident???” written directly over her own eyebrows. She next shared a screenshot of her FaceTiming Hailey as they stared at each other’s eyebrows.

Fans were furious about the posts, but Kylie claimed they were simply “reaching”. Selena also made a statement about the situation and sided with Kylie. “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary,” she wrote. “I’m a fan of Kylie!” Although Selena seemed to squash that drama, it didn’t stop fans from bringing up the time that Hailey posted — and then quickly deleted — a TikTok video in which, she, Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, and singer Justine Skye mouthed the words to the trending audio that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” The video was created shortly after Selena was photographed by paparazzi in a swimsuit, and fans were certain it was about her. Hailey immediately denied any ill intent, and Selena took to social media earlier this month to say she was not bothered by the video.

At this point in time, it’s unclear if Selena is overwhelmed by her fans fiercely defending her, or if she, too, believes that Kylie’s and Hailey’s posts were more than coincidental.