Selena Gomez Confirms She’s Back on Instagram With New Selfies After Deleting App

Sometimes a little social media break can be good for your mental health. Selena Gomez admitted that she had taken some time away from Instagram, but returned with a new set of selfies that she posted on Tuesday, January 10. The singer and actress, 30, joked about how she returned to the app in her caption. “Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?” she wrote.

Selena looked gorgeous in the selfies. She sported a white jacket and had her hair tied back in a long, black ponytail. The Only Murders in the Building actress also had a black purse around her hip, and her phone’s case which is light purple with butterflies was also seen.

While Selena never formally announced that she was taking a break from Instagram, she did slow down posting until the beginning of the new year. The singer’s last posts at the end of 2022 were two promos for her Positive Light Under Eye brightener and Silky Touch Highlighter and Brush in December, but before that her most recent post was a November photo of herself with the K-Pop group Blackpink. After the promo shots, she posted more series of photos early in 2023 to wish fans a happy New Year. Since her return, she’s posted congratulations to her friends Aaron Carpenter and Connar Franklin for getting engaged and showing love to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Selena’s announcement that she had returned to Instagram came on the same day that she attended the 80th annual Golden Globes. She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category for her role in the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, but she lost out to Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson. Even though she didn’t take home the award, it does seem like she had a great time at the award show, which she brought her younger sister Gracie, 9, to. She also had a cute run-in with Wednesday star Jenna Ortega who similarly starred in a Disney Channel show early in her career, like Selena.