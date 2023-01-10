Selena Gomez Stuns In Strapless Purple Valentino Gown With Puff Sleeves At Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, 30, ruled the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, wearing a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves. With her hair in a high ponytail, the singer and actress accessorized her look with dangling diamond earrings, SANTONI platform sandals, and rings. She looked amazing and stole everyone’s attention on the carpet. Especially because she brought her cute 9-year-old sister, Grace Elliott Teefey, as her date for the night.

The former Disney Channel star is attending the 2023 Golden Globes as a first-time nominee for her work in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She stars in the comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short and was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category. She also serves as an executive producer on the show, which has been renewed for a third season and will introduce Paul Rudd as a main character in the plot. He previously appeared in one episode of the second season.

“Oh my god. I’m so excited,” Selena gushed about getting nominated for the first time in a rapid-fire interview on TikTok with makeup artist and influencer Mikayla Nogueira. “I didn’t think I was gonna get — actually, I know I wasn’t gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I’m happy.”

Selena is up against Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary, Jean Smart of Hacks, a pregnant Kaley Cuoco of The Flight Attendant, and Jenna Ortega of Netflix’s viral hit, Wednesday, for the trophy. Her co-stars, Steve, 77, and Martin, 72, are also up for Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category for Only Murders in the Building. The show in its entirety was nominated in the Best Television Series Comedy or Musical category.

Selena received her first Emmy nomination in 2022 for Only Murders in the Building, as it was up for the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The nomination landed her in the history books as the third-ever Latina woman to land a nomination as a producer for a comedy series, per Variety.

The “Rare” hitmaker donned a sparkling white beaded halter gown by Celine to the award show. Although she did not take home the prize, she got up on stage to present the award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars. Although Selena owned her time on stage, fans were quick to notice that the underlayer of her dress has bunched up, which she addressed in an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show a few days later. “My dress was actually riding up the entire time,” she recalled, unprompted. “So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.”