Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute New Photo With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Nov. 27, and we can’t get over the cuteness! “Future footballer comin [sic] at ya!”, the blonde bombshell captioned the post alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey, 40. For the photo, Kaley rocked a casual look featuring black leggings and a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it. The Big Bang Theory actress opted out of wearing makeup and tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun for the evening at home.

In addition, she held up a tiny jersey fit for her baby with the number 26. Tom also rocked a jersey with the number 28, black sweatpants, and a black baseball cap. One fan took to Twitter to repost the photo, and many of Kaley’s admirers commented to wish her well. “I love how happy you are little Momma!!!”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “Congratulations Kaley. Much happiness to U!”

That same day, the expecting momma shared some photos on her Instagram Story of her early birthday celebrations, as her birthday lands on Nov. 30. Kaley rocked a floral maternity dress for the snapshots, which also pictured her blowing out birthday candles. “The sweetest early bday celebration!”, the 36-year-old captioned the post. The next day, the Meet Cute star took to her Stories once more to reveal she was back in the gym after being away for five months. “Haven’t done a squat in 5 months LOL @ryan_sorensen,” Kaley captioned the gym post.

Kaley’s super cute Instagram Stories of her pregnancy come nearly two months after she first announced she is expecting. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey !!!”, she captioned the Oct. 11 photo. Many of Kaley’s celebrity pals took to the comments to congratulate the star on her pregnancy, including Charmed actress Alyssa Milano, 49. “You are going to be the best mama ever. Text me if you need anything. Love you so much,” Alyssa wrote, while Twilight star Taylor Lautner, 30, added, “Let’s goooooo congrats!!” Tom also shared a baby announcement photo on his Instagram, along with the caption, “And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

But just before the Nov. 27 baby bump snapshot, Kaley shared a mirror selfie to mark the “halfway” point of her pregnancy on Nov. 16. In that image, she was pictured wearing a striped black-and-white t-shirt, black leggings, and black baseball cap. “Halfway @tommypelphrey,” the glowing starlet captioned the post. The exciting baby news comes just five months after Kaley and Tom confirmed their relationship via Instagram on May 3. Prior to dating Tom, Kaley was married to professional equestrian Karl Cook, 31, from 2018 until their divorce in 2021. Karl is also Kaley’s second marriage, as she was married to former tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 35, from 2013 until their 2016 split.