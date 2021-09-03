Kaley Cuoco Splits From Husband Karl Cook After 3 Years Of Marriage

Their statement continued, “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.” The pair began dating in 2016, after bonding over a mutual love of horse riding.

They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017, and later said their ‘I do’s on June 30, 2018. Their romantic ceremony was held at a horse stable near San Diego, California. Kaley recently reflected on their three-year wedding anniversary in June 2021. “NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met,” she wrote in her caption. “2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!”

Her ex also reflected on their marriage in his own post. “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!” The former husband and wife actually didn’t move in together until 18 months after their nuptials. “It’s just so great spending this first night in our new house together, it’s just me and my wife, just so much going on,” Karl wrote in a March 2020 Instagram post.

Kaley spoke about their decision to not live together during an interview with The View in November 2019, saying they chose to live apart “because of work, and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living.” She added, “We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”