Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Finally Move In Together After 2 Years Of Marriage & Share Cute Selfie

With their ‘dream home’ finally finished, Kaley Cuoco and her husband of two years, Karl Cook, finally took the plunge and moved in together! It looks like it was definitely worth the wait.

It’s home sweet home for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook! The couple, who married in June 2018, just finally moved into their own home together, and it looks like pure bliss. The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, posted the most adorable selfie taken in their new abode on March 15, showing her hubby giving her a big kiss on the cheek while she giggles. She captioned the photo, which you can see below, “HOME 🥰👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨.” Kaley shared tons of photos and videos of the move-in process on her Instagram Story the same day, and it looked like the not-so newlyweds were having a blast.

Karl, 29, made cocktails and cooked dinner in their fancy new kitchen, while Kaley doted on their two adorable dogs. The husband and wife cuddled up for a movie night later, and Karl revealed in a hilarious video that Kaley had fallen dead asleep in the middle of their flick. “It’s just so great spending this first night in our new house together, it’s just me and my wife, just so much going on,” he said, sarcastically.

Kaley spoke about their decision to not live together during an October 2019 interview with Extra, revealing that they wouldn’t co-habitate until their “dream house” was built. And it has!

She explained their unique arrangement further on The View in November 2019, saying they chose to live apart “because of work, and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living. We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it. We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”