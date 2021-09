Karl Cook: 5 Things To Know About Kaley Cuoco’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband After Split

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco have split after three years of marriage. As they work on finalizing their divorce, learn all about her soon-to-be ex-husband.

So heartbreaking. After just three years of marriage, Kaley Cuoco, 35, and husband Karl Cook, 30, have split. In a joint statement obtained by HollywoodLife on Sept. 3, the couple said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Their statement continued, “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

The pair began dating in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017, and later exchanged vows on on June 30, 2018. Want to know more about Karl? Check out some facts below.

1. Karl rides horses professionally — and he’s pretty good at it.

Karl is used to handling four-legged beasts that can weigh over a thousand pounds. Karl is a professional equestrian, and one who has racked up some impressive wins. He has won numerous grand prix events, including the 2016 SmartPak Grand Prix and the UltrOz Jumper, according to E! News.

2. He comes from money.

Whenever Karl takes home the blue ribbon at an event, it comes with a cash prize up in the thousands of dollars. However, it’s not like his family was struggling to pay the bills. Karl’s father is Scott Cook, the founder of tax software Intuit (the company’s QuickBooks and TurboTax programs are reportedly used by more than 37 million people in the world.) Scott, according to Forbes, is worth around $2 billion. Oh, and his mother? Signe Ostby not only launched her own software startup in 1982, but her marketing strategy consulting practice has worked with Apple, IBM, HP and more.

3. Karl has a sense of humor.

When Kaley once talked to Us Weekly about their relationship, she explained why she and Karl were a good match. “Because I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just lets me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him. He’s got such a great sense of humor,” she said at the time.

4. In addition to riding horses, he likes to work with his hands.

“I am also into making bowls, cups, tables and many other things on a wood lathe. I call it ‘lazy turning.’ Instead of having to move a carving tool around and care into wood I just sit there and hold a tool under the wood as the machine turns the wood,” Karl told Phelps Sports in 2010.

5. He was Kaley’s second husband.

Prior to their marriage, Kaley was previously betrothed to ex-Tennis pro Ryan Sweeting, 30. They were only dating for two months before they were engaged, and their marriage lasted only 21 months.