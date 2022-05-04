Tom Pelphrey: 5 Things To Know About ‘Ozark’ Star Dating Kaley Cuoco

Love is the air! Tom Pelphrey revealed that he’s dating Kaley Cuoco in a new Instagram post on Tuesday, May 3. The Ozark star, 39, posted a pair of Polaroid selfies that he took alongside the actress, 36, where they cozied up close together. He captioned the post with a lengthy quote, which he credited to “Noah’s Wall 1/31/04.” The pair looked super sweet in the new PDA photos. Find out more about Tom here!
1. Tom is an actor
Like his new girlfriend, Tom has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies. His most prominent role so far has been as Ben Davis in the hit Netflix series Ozark. Other than Ozark, Tom recently starred alongside Josh Brolin in the new series Outer Banks. He’s also had major roles in the shows Banshee and Iron Fist, and he played Joe Mankiewicz in the critically-acclaimed flick Mank, per IMDb.
2. He started his career in soap operas
While he’s made his way to many fans’ screens with Ozark and a number of his other recent roles, Tom’s career had a very different start. One of his earliest and longest-running parts to date was in the CBS soap opera Guiding Light, as Jonathan Randall. He made his first appearance on the show in 2003, and he continued starring in the series until 2009. After Guiding Light, he had a brief stint as Mick Dante in the long-running series As The World Turns.
3. His ex is a Marvel star
Prior to dating Kaley, Tom had a romance with Jaimie Alexander, 38, from 2018 to 2020, per Just Jared. Like Tom, Jaimie has starred in a wide array of popular shows and movies, but perhaps her biggest role to date has been playing Lady Sif in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While she’s made appearances in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Loki, Jaimie’s starred as the character in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and she’s expected to appear in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, per IMDb.
4. He’s a New Jersey native
Before Tom became a major star, he was a Jersey boy through and through. Besides being born and raised in the Garden State, the star also got his Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting from Jersey’s Rutgers University through its Mason Gross School of the Arts. While he may have grown up in Jersey, Tom also expanded his acting talents by studying William Shakespeare’s work at London’s Globe Theatre, according to The Sun.
5. He has a super sweet dog
While much of Tom’s Instagram is dedicated to set photos and stills from his projects, he does give fans a look at his love for the outdoors on occasion. Other than his acting work, Tom also shows off his dogs Blue on his Instagram. He’s adorably shown that he has nicknamed Blue “The Bluebs.” Other than Blue, Tom occasionally posts photos of his past dog Sasha, who seems like she was the same breed.