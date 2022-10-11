Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Baby Bump Photo

For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.

Additional pics included the surprised couple reacting to the pink icing at the center of their confetti gender reveal cake, Tom holding a tiny onesie reading, “I love my daddy,” the couple holding coffee mugs reading “papa bear” and “mama bear,” and a snap of a Polaroid of Tom cradling Kaley’s tiny but growing baby bump. Another Polaroid snap showed the duo smiling as Kaley held up several positive pregnancy tests. Yet another selfie showed Kaley rocking a pair of black overalls and Tom wearing a white shirt and tie as they cozied up in what appeared to be a dressing room. Kaley, wearing casual sunglasses, held up a gray onesie reading “This baby needs a pony” in another shot, while the final photo showed them looking at each other while holding the positive pregnancy test. Tom posted a similar carousel of photos, gushing over Kaley and the new pregnancy. “And then it was even MORE BETTER,” he captioned the October 11 post. “Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco.”

Kaley and the Ozark star made their relationship official back in May, when they were seen at the Walk of Fame ceremony for The Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti. Since then, the couple have been seen getting cozy all over Hollywood, so their family news isn’t too much of a shocker. On September 13, she took to the social media platform to share a selfie with Tom at the Emmy Awards. “This pretty much sums up the night and every night,” she captioned the snuggly photo, in which she stunned in a pink floral dress. “I love you, bud.”