Kaley Cuoco Glows In Pink Floral Dress With New BF At The Emmys

It was a huge night for Kaley Cuoco and she dressed accordingly when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards looking stunning. The 36-year-old is always making a statement with her outfits whether it’s a plunging neckline or a completely sheer dress, and this year’s look did not disappoint. She wore a stunning pink high-low dress that was covered in floral applique and she even made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley’s sleeveless pink dress was super short in the front while the back featured a long, poofy train. The entire bodice of the dress was covered in floral applique and she accessorized with metallic pink heels, a sparkly clutch, and an updo.

Kaley was joined by her new boyfriend, Tom, who looked dapper in a fitted black suit with a black tie and patent leather black dress shoes. Kaley and Tom announced their relationship back in May with sweet social media posts.

Kaley was nominated for Best lead actress in a comedy series for her role in the show, The Flight Attendant, and the nomination was well deserved. Kaley has been busy promoting all of her new projects and her outfits have been fabulous. Just last night, she attended a night before the Emmys party when she wore a bright, neon green AMI Paris skirt suit. The set featured an oversized blazer and a matching high-waisted wrap front mini skirt.

The skirt had a thick belt that cinched in her tiny waist while a black, scoop-neck T-shirt was tucked in. She topped her look off with a pair of black and crystal pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik heels and gorgeous glam. Her hair was down in loose waves while parted in the middle and was done by hairstylist, Christine Symonds. As for her makeup, Kaley rocked a bright blue cat-eye liner with a sultry pink smokey eye and a matte nude lip.