‘Meet Cute’ Trailer: Kaley Cuoco Tries To Rewrite Her Romance With Pete Davidson

The resurgence of the rom-com continues! The official trailer for Meet Cute dropped on September 8 and gave us a peek at Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s onscreen love story. They play Sheila and Gary in the upcoming Peacock film.

In the trailer, Sheila goes up to Gary at the bar. They both order an old-fashioned. It seems like a typical meet cute, but it’s anything but. “I have got to come clean. I’m from the future,” Sheila confesses to Gary.

Sheila has spent the same night with Gary 7 times in a row. “I just wanted to change a couple of things to make you more perfect,” she admits. However, Sheila’s friend June warns her that if you “erase the pain, you change the person.”

At one point, Gary demands to know what Sheila has changed about him. “I have this ability to take your pain away,” she tells him. He screams back, “It’s not yours to take away, Sheila!”

Sheila’s determined to get her happily ever after. “It started as an accident, then I fell in love with you. And this time I am going to make it work,” she declares.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” director Alex Lehmann said in a statement. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

You can feel the chemistry between Kaley and Pete in the trailer. In a Glamour profile, Kaley admitted that she and Pete “really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody.” Meet Cute will premiere exclusively on Peacock on September 21.