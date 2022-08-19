Kaley Cuoco Cradles Pete Davidson’s Face In Sweet Photos From Their Movie ‘Meet Cute’

Pete Davidson, 28, and Kaley Cuoco, 36, make for quite a cute couple…in their new movie, of course! The pair teamed up for the time-traveling rom-com Meet Cute, where they play New York couple Gary and Sheila, respectively. Peacock released the first photos from the film on August 18 which show Pete and Kaley’s sizzling chemistry in the film.

In one image, Kaley cradles Pete’s face and seemingly prepares to kiss the Saturday Night Live alum on the lips. The two are standing in front of the gorgeous NYC skyline during their romantic embrace. The second photo from Meet Cute shows Kaley and Pete going for a stroll around the Big Apple. The Flight Attendant star is dressed in a yellow polka dot dress, while Pete looks handsome in a black jacket and white button up collared shirt.

Pete and Kaley’s new movie comes out September 21 on Peacock. They filmed the Alex Lehmann-directed project in New York City last summer. At the time, Pete was single, while Kaley announced her split from her husband of over three years, Karl Cook, after filming wrapped. Fans were shipping Pete and Kaley as a possible couple, but that obviously didn’t pan out.

Three months after Meet Cute wrapped, Pete began dating Kim Kardashian, 41, after they kissed during her SNL hosting gig. The couple dated for nine months and quickly became one of the hottest couples Hollywood. Sadly, Kim and Pete called it quits after the reality star visited the comedian in Australia as he worked on his new film, Wizards!. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “there a lot of things stacked against” the couple, including their busy schedules.

As for Kaley, she briefly enjoyed the single life following her divorce, until she started dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, 40. They went public with their romance in May, when Kaley shared sweet PDA photos of the couple on Instagram. Kaley and Tom are still dating and they genuinely seem so happy together.