Kim Kardashian’s ‘Princess Jasmine’ & Pete Davidson’s ‘Aladdin’ Share A Kiss On ‘SNL’ – Watch

Kim Kardashian transformed into the Princess of Agrabah as Pete Davidson’s Aladdin awkwardly confessed he wanted to ‘do sex’ with her.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, went viral after this Saturday Night Live sketch as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin! The pair hilariously recreated the Disney films’ iconic red carpet ride as they talked about their relationship in an, erm, NSFW context. The pair also looked so much like the iconic Disney characters (notably, Kim has been compared to Princess Jasmine many times over the years, even dressing up as her for Halloween in 2009, and again with daughter North, 8, in 2016).

Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘SNL’s Oct. 9 episode. (NBC)

“Jasmine, there’s something I need to tell you,” Pete’s Aladdin began, as Kim’s Jasmine interrupted. “Do you feel self conscious because I’m the daughter of a Sultan and you’re just a lowly street rat? Are you intimidated that I’m friends with a ton of wealth celebrities and you’re just friends with a monkey?” she inquired. Turns out it was none of the above.

“I’m just a little concerned that as we become more intimate — physically– that I can’t handle you,” Aladdin confessed to a confused Jasmine. “I mean that if we go ‘all the way’, you might like — break me. You know, that my thing might just break!…Look at you, you’re a lot of woman and I’m frail because all I eat is stolen bread…I want to do everything with you, and see the world, and do sex,” he went on.

“Don’t be silly…Aladdin, relax. I really like you…I wouldn’t call it ‘doing sex,'” Kim corrected. “Don’t worry, I’m sure you’re more than enough man for me!” she insisted before kissing him. The moment got tons of social media traction the next morning!

“NO WAY I JUST SAW PETE DAVIDSON KISS KIM KARDASHIAN,” one fan wrote. “I cannot physically believe that Pete Davidson kissed Kim kardashian,” another exclaimed, as a third Twitter user questioned “what dimension” we’re in.

It’s safe to say Kim’s SNL debut was a wild success! While she had support on-screen from mom Kris Jenner, 65, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 37. While sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye West, 44, was “asked” to appear — the rapper didn’t end up on the show.

“Weeks and weeks ago when they were getting Kim to do the show, they threw around the possibility of him to be the musical guest, those discussions didn’t make it very far,” the insider said on Oct. 8. “But writers like Michael Che have been throwing the idea around of him being in something. They don’t expect him to do anything, but they certainly asked.”