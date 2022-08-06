Pete Davidson Spotted Playing Basketball In 1st Photos After Split From Kim Kardashian

It looks like Pete Davidson was in the mood for a bit of a distraction after he split with Kim Kardashian earlier this week. In the first photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian since the breakup was announced, Pete was spotted playing basketball on the set of his new film ‘Wizards’ in Australia on Friday, August 5, as seen here. Pete rocked a pair of shorts and went shirtless for the round of b-ball, showing off his numerous tattoos — including the initials of Kim and her kids he got during their 9-month romance.

A video of Pete obtained by DailyMail also shows him horsing around with the movie’s production crew on the makeshift basketball court. Despite the end of his relationship with Kim being quite fresh, an insider to the outlet said Pete “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world.” The source added, “He was just chilling and shooting hoops.”

The King of Staten Island actor has been in Australia for the past few weeks shooting the Orlando Bloom vehicle and he has apparently made quite the impression on the crew, as the source went on to say Pete is “so laid back and cool, everyone likes working with him.” He also scored points with production when he came up with the idea for the basketball break! “He wanted to have fun with the crew in the studio so he bought a basketball hoop and stereo and we all hung out shooting hoops and listening to music,” the insider explained.

The sighting came just hours after Pete and Kim shocked the world with the news that they broke up, which a source close to Kim confirmed to HollywoodLife. The couple were first linked in October 2021 after the makeup mogul made her debut hosting Saturday Night Live, where she and Pete shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch. Their whirlwind romance took off with trips to the Bahamas, birthday parties with Kris Jenner and even a showstopping red carpet appearance at the Met Gala.

“Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife during their romance. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.” Our source added, “Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”

The former couple even managed to weather the onslaught of social media attacks from Kim’s ex Kanye West, who hurled insults at the SNL actor and even threatened him in his song lyrics. Unfortunately, Pete and Kim’s bond was not strong enough to last even a year. Both have yet to publicly remark on the split. Rest assured, HollywoodLife will keep you posted when they do!