Kanye West Drops Second ‘Easy’ Video Where Pete Davidson Is Attacked In A ’Skete’ Sweatshirt

Singer Kanye West takes the microphone from singer Taylor Swift as she accepts the "Best Female Video" award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die. New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song "Famous" have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened Kanye West Taylor Swift, New York, United States - 13 Sep 2009
Pete Davidson Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers' Experience at Fred Segal, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Dec 2021
Television personality Kim Kardashian West wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and husband/rapper Kanye West wearing a Dunhill look arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, United States - 10 Feb 2020
Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock and Girls5eva and sponsored by IHG Hotels and Resorts held at the City Market Social House on December 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch, Los Angeles, United States - 05 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
A week after Kanye  West released a music video where Pete Davidson was buried alive, Ye just dropped a second ‘Eazy’ vid, and this time, a ‘Skete’ gets pummeled by a skinless monkey.

Kanye “Ye” West doubled-down on his drama surrounding Pete Davidson, dropping a second “Eazy” music video. While the first showed a claymation version of Pete, 28, getting buried up to his head, the version Ye, 44, released on Wednesday (Mar. 9), was a CGI affair. In the new video – WARNING: graphic imagery – the skinless monkey from the single’s cover art joins Ye and The Game on an adventure involving the song’s imagery. At 02:35, right at Ye’s lyric about Pete (“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”), a figure with a blurred-out face and a “SKETE” sweatshirt wanders in.

Despite the obfuscated image, it’s clear that this is a Pete stand-in (especially since “Skete” is Ye’s obscene nickname for Kim Kardashian‘s new boyfriend.) The skinless ape spots this “Skete” and kicks him to the ground. From there, the animal pounces on “Skete’s” body and then goes to town. That’s the last reference to “Skete” in the new video. In the first “Eazy” visualizer, Ye included a post-script. “Everyone lived happily ever after. Except Skete You Know Who. JK He’s Fine.”

Ye’s original video received some harsh criticism from fans. While depicting the death of famous figures is nothing new to artistic work. For example, DJ Muggs and MF Doom‘s 2018 video “Assassination Day” showed Kanye getting fatally shot while on the 2020 presidential trail. However, after Ye’s ongoing real-world social media barrage against Kim, 41, and Pete, many fans thought this video seemed less like art and more like a veiled threat.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021

(Dave Allocca/Starpix/Odette Martin/Shutterstock)

Ye defended his work in a now-deleted statement. “Art is therapy just like this view,” he wrote. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

Kim and the entire Kardashian clan were “absolutely disgusted” by Ye’s first video, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The video “reaffirmed to the world why Kim left him and why she is better off without that dark cloud hanging over her,” per an insider. However, Pete’s reaction to it wasn’t as harsh. The Saturday Night Live star “thought it was hilarious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Pete wasn’t bothered by the graphic and thought that “it’s a dope video,” per the insider.