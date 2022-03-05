Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ Music Video Is ‘Hilarious’: He ‘Wasn’t Bothered’ By It

Pete Davidson thinks Kanye West’s music video for ‘Eazy,’ in which the rapper is seen disturbingly decapitating and burying him, is ‘amusing’ and hasn’t let the ‘graphic animation’ negatively affect him.

Pete Davidson, 28, is not letting Kanye West‘s shocking new music video bother him. The Saturday Night Live cast member, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, 41, was apparently “amused” by the fact that the 44-year-old rapper included a graphic animation scene in which he decapitates and buries him in the video for “Eazy,” and is actually “flattered” by the whole thing.

“Pete saw Kanye’s video and honestly, he thought it was hilarious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Pete was pretty amused by the whole thing and he wasn’t bothered by the graphic animation or anything else. He actually thinks it’s kind of cool and in a weird way he’s actually flattered that Kanye put that much attention into him. Pete thinks it’s a dope video and has no problem with it whatsoever.”

Despite Pete being okay with the work of art, Kanye’s ex Kim initially had another opinion, but eventually let it go. “Kim didn’t find this funny at all, but she was able to let it go when she saw that Pete was amused by it,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He told her that you can’t take this stuff too seriously or Kanye is getting what he wants – a reaction. She isn’t harping on this anymore and she is just letting it go. ”

“This was Kanye’s reaction right after their divorce and it has been taken down now off his Instagram,” the insider continued. “The next few days and weeks will be very telling as far as to how the future looks for all of them. She wants Kanye to leave her and Pete alone and that is not a big thing to ask. This includes making movies about either one of them in the future.”

Before Kanye’s shocking new video, he let the world know that he wasn’t a fan of Pete or his relationship with Kim by sharing now-deleted social media posts that shaded the comedian. He even encouraged his followers to shout “Kimye,” his couple nickname with Kim, to Pete if they ever saw him anywhere in person. He followed up that message with one that revealed Kim asked him to take it down and to stop encouraging the public to do anything that could jeopardize her new beau’s safety.

Kim first filed for divorce from Kanye, whom she married in 2014, in Feb. 2021 and was just granted legally single status by a judge in their latest court hearing.