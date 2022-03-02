Kanye West Decapitates & Buries Pete Davidson In Unsettling Music Video After Kim’s Named Legally Single

Kanye West just took his divorce from Kim Kardashian to a whole new level by releasing a music video, in which he’s seen burying her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West‘s one-sided feud with Pete Davidson just turned dark super fast. Hours after a judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single, Kanye released an animated music video for his song, “Eazy”, with The Game, in which he imagines what it’d be like to kill and bury her current boyfriend, who he’s been harassing on social media for weeks now.

The song includes the lyric, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson‘s ass”, so nothing is left to interpretation — it’s very obvious that Kanye is going after Pete in this video.

The video is mostly clay animation and shows Kanye’s character dragging a body tied up by ropes with a bag over the head. Kanye then pulls off the bag to reveal Pete’s face before sprinkling rose seeds over his head. As time goes on, roses start sprouting from Pete’s head, and they eventually get loaded into the back of a pickup truck. And throughout the video, Kanye can also be seen holding a decapitated head in his arms, and that, too, appears to be Pete’s head.

At the end of the video, it says, “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE’S FINE.”

Despite Kanye’s recent protests amid his ongoing divorce from Kim, she officially became legally single hours before this video dropped, on March 2. She also dropped West from her last name, so we can only imagine that hurt Kanye’s feelings even more than they were already hurt.

Kim and Kanye share four children together — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2 — and they have been co-parenting their children ever since their split in early February 2021.