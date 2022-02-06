Pete Davidson Happy To Be ‘A Shoulder’ Kim Kardashian Can ‘Cry On’ During Kanye West Drama

As the drama continues between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, her new beau Pete Davidson ‘has her back completely,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

The divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just keeps getting messier. From Kanye releasing a song threatening Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson to accusing Kim of kidnapping daughter North West on her birthday. But through everything, Kim continues to be spotted out and about with Pete, who more than often puts a smile on her face. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned via a source that through her very public split, Pete has been “completely opposite” of Kanye and a “shoulder to cry on” for Kim: “He has her back completely.”

Kim and Pete have had a whirlwind romance and were first spotted cozying up at Knott’s Berry Farm in California in Oct. 2021, after they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live. Soon after, Kim was spotted in Pete’s native Staten Island, where HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY Kim met Pete’s mom. and the rest is history. However, the budding relationship has shared headlines by Kim’s highly public divorce, the proceedings of which began in Feb. 2021. A source close to the couple told HL that although Pete “feels bad” for Kim he’s “staying out” of the drama. “Pete knows Kim is a grown woman and can handle this for herself,” the insider shared.

Though Pete’s approach may look laid-back, a source close to Pete said that’s exactly what makes him the man for the job. “He is there for Kim, but making sure he is not injecting himself into the drama,” the source revealed. “That is one major reason that the relationship is working because he is completely opposite of Kanye. The more Kanye does only helps Pete’s case and the relationship he has with Kim.”

So far, Pete’s supportive approach seems to be working the charm, as the couple has only grown more serious. Pete was reportedly looking for a house in L.A. at the end of January to be close to Kim, and earlier that month the pair took a private jet on a romantic Bahamas getaway. As Pete and Kim get closer, Kanye has a romance of his own heating up with actress Julia Fox. The pair recently enjoyed a PDA-filled dinner in New York with Julia’s friends to celebrate her birthday. However, the rapper certainly hasn’t left behind his turbulent behavior and was reportedly involved in a Jan. 13 incident where he punched a fan in the face.

Whatever Kanye has planned next, our insider says Kim is “done” with his “antics.” But although a source close to the couple shared Kanye’s actions bother Pete as well, the source adds Pete just wants to show Kim “he has her back and completely supports her all the way in however she chooses to handle this situation.” A source close to Pete agreed and said Pete is “going to continue being himself, be there for Kim and he really believes that is what will work, and so far, so good.”