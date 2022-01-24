Kanye West & Julia Fox Hold Hands As They Twin In Black Leather Outfits In Paris

Julia Fox and Kanye West hit up the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week – at least, we think it was Ye. The eccentric singer sported a black mask while he and Julia both rocked outlandish leather looks.

Kanye West and his girlfriend, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, made a bold statement when attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show at Petit Palais in musée des Beaux-arts de la Ville de Parison on Monday (Jan. 24). Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, donned leather for the showing, with Ye opting for a bulky motorcycle jacket. Ye also sported vinyl pants, those Red Wing #3094 work boots that have become a recent staple of his, and a black facemask that gave him an intimidating look.

Julia also wore a peplum leather jacket and a cone corset. She accessorized the look with huge gold earrings, a matching gold purse, and thigh-high boots. The model/actress also sported severe eye makeup, with black eyeshadow and eyeliner circling her eyes. Wide wings jetted offer, which gave off Dani Miller from Surfbort vibes.

The eye makeup looked like the sequel to what Dani sported on Sunday. While attending the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23, Julia’s eyes invoked Cleopatra, while her and Kanye’s outfits were reminiscent of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s outfits at the 2001 American Music Awards. Ye and Julia both dressed in faded blue denim, with Ye once again sporting an oversized jacket and a pair of Redwing work boots. Though Ye left the facemask at home for this look, he wore some dark sunglasses, which did the trick. Later in the night, the duo slipped into some leather, and Ye threw on some white contact lenses (similar to the ones that Ye’s new friend, Marilyn Manson, would wear.)

These looks come on the heels of Julia defending her romance with Ye on an episode of her podcast, Forbidden Fruits. “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” she said, after discussing allegations that she’s only dating Ye for the money and the spotlight. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life. Let’s keep it real.” She also said that she “couldn’t care less” about the added eyes on her.