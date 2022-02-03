How Kim Kardashian Is Helping Boyfriend Pete Davidson Achieve His ‘A-List Star’ Dreams

Pete Davidson is determined to achieve his dream of becoming an A-list comedic actor — and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian is helping him realize his full potential!

Pete Davidson, 28, is setting his sights high and his budding romance with Kim Kardashian, 41, definitely isn’t hurting his career. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete’s ultimate goal is to become an “A-list comedic actor” — and Pete’s billionaire girlfriend is doing her part in helping her man get there! “It takes a lot for Kim to truly be amused, or impressed, with someone’s talent and Kim really is. She has really been helping Pete to have the confidence and ability to go after anything that he wants,” the source said.

As SNL fans know, Pete has become a staple on the long-running Emmy-winning NBC variety series. This is only the beginning, it seems. “He knows what niche he fits into. Pete’s ultimate acting goals are to star in comedy movies and have a similar career to some of the greats that came before him, such as Chevy Chase,” the source said. So how can Kim, who has built and empire out of a reality show, help facilitate this? “Kim is helping Pete in a number of ways,” the source said.

“She lets him know straight up what is funny and what is not. Kim also knows the fine line not to cross and she has been showing him how clear that line is.” Aside from SNL, Pete also has seven projects in development, according to his IMBD page. “For his current projects, Pete is bouncing ideas off Kim, and he’s been discussing scripts and projects with her. She gives him honest advice on whether something he is interested in fits with his ultimate vision of having a long-lasting career as an A-list actor” the source told us.

A separate source close to the NYC funny man said that although Kim is not an actress, Pete does not take her advice lightly. “Pete really listens to Kim, and he trusts her advice. Pete thinks she’s hilarious and he loves that she can keep up with his playful banter,” the friend of Pete’s told HollywoodLife. “It’s one of the things that keeps their relationship fun and interesting. He also appreciates all the support she’s shown him whether it’s about his career, his family, etc. Pete is definitely wanting to continue seeing where things go with Kim because he’s having a blast with her.”