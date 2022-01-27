Exclusive

How Julia Fox Feels About Her Style Being Compared To Kim Kardashian’s Amidst Kanye Romance

Julia Fox
David Fisher/Shutterstock
James Vituscka
News Director

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox believes that imitation is the highest form of flattery!

Kanye West‘s new girlfriend, Julia Fox, 31, isn’t at all bothered by the accusations that she is copying Kim Kardashian‘s style. In fact, a friend of Julia’s told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the New York socialite “soaks it up” that people are saying that she is imitating the 41-year-old billionaire beauty. “Julia just wants to make Kanye happy,” they said.

As those who follow the Kardashian-West saga know, Kanye, 44, took Julia to Paris this past weekend for the Paris Haute Couture Week. The two attended numerous fashion shows together. On Saturday, Jan. 22, Julia wore the exact same Balenciaga mirror boots that Kim is infamous for! However — even though Julia recently rocked the exact same dress that Kim has worn, as seen on Julia’s Instagram below — a second source told us that Julia “is no copycat!”

“She is her own accomplished woman,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife. “Julia knows what she is getting into dating Kanye and the comparisons that will be put on her. She is a strong woman who gets things done and that is why Kanye is so attracted to her. She is not stressing on the outside noise, and she is looking forward to what can be created with Kanye moving forward.”

Julia Fox
Julia Fox turned heads when she arrived with Kanye West at the Kenzo Show for Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on January 23, 2022. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

So, how does Kanye feel about his current lady love being compared to his soon-to-be ex-wife? “Kanye is more open on purpose with Julia and doesn’t seem to mind her talking about their relationship,” the source said. And neither does Julia, apparently! “She is not rattled by any negative attention,” the source added. “Julia is loving all of it. Her and Kanye work really well together.”